Valdosta State baseball wins series opener against Shorter

VALDOSTA, Ga. (vstateblazers.com) — The Valdosta State baseball team defeated Shorter 2-0 in the opener of a three game series. The game was shortened due to inclement weather. The Blazers improved to 14-5 overall and 7-2 in the Gulf South Conference while the Hawks fell to 14-8 overall and 8-4 in the GSC.

The Blazers will finish the series tomorrow, March 20, with a doubleheader starting at 1 p.m., at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park.

The game was scoreless until the bottom of the sixth when junior David Crawford singled to right field and junior EJ Doskow blasted a two run home run to take a 2-0 lead.

Shorter left two runners on base in the fourth and fifth innings but were unable to capitalize on runs as the Blazer defense stood tall.

The Blazers outhit the Hawks 10-5 with no errors from both teams. Valdosta tallied two RBIs, one home run, one stolen base, and one free pass.

Hits for the Blazers were recorded by Doskow (2), junior Orlando Adams (2), sophomore Jacob Harper (2), Crawford (1), redshirt-senior Luke Ard (1), junior Jose Crisostomo-Bock (1), and graduate student Mike Christopoulos (1).

Senior Elijah Gill started on the mound for the Blazers and recorded the win (5-1) and a shutout. Gill tallied a season high of nine strikeouts and gave up five hits and walked two.