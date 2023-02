VALDOSTA, Ga. — The Valdosta State baseball team swept a doubleheader with visiting Embry-Riddle Saturday afternoon to win the three-game series. VSU won the opener 10-3 and took the nightcap, 3-1.

The Blazers improved to 2-1 on the young season, while ERAU fell to 1-2. For the doubleheader, junior Jacob Harper hit 3 of 4 with three RBI and one walk, while the Blazers had four doubles with one triple and one home run and collected 13 hits.