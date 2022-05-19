Valdosta State baseball set to open NCAA South Region play against Nova Southeastern

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The road to a national title begins Thursday for the Valdosta State baseball team. The postseason is here, with the Blazers opening up NCAA South Region play against Nova Southeastern.

The Sharks are someone this Valdosta State squad has seen before, and they didn't play well either. The Blazers committed a season high five errors led to a 13 to 3 loss, but what's done is done. This team is focused on this weekend and taking things one game at a time.

"This is what you play for," said head coach Greg Guilliams. "Beginning of the season, the team sets goals and you want an opportunity to put yourself in a position where you can win it all and this is the first step."

"It was good we played them already," added senior EJ Doskow. "They're probably a different ball club now, because we are a different ball club as of today, so hopefully we come out there and can hand it to them and win."

Valdosta State's first regional game is set for Thursday night, 5:00 first pitch in Tampa.