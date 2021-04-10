Valdosta State baseball ready to get back on track

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State Blazer's baseball starts their weekend series against West Alabama with a Sunday doubleheader from Billy Grant Field.

VSU comes into their series against the Tigers riding a six-game losing streak. Despite that, the Blazers still remain two games above .500. Head coach Greg Guilliams said the key to his guys snapping this losing streaking and turning it into a future winning streak all relies on how hard they work during practice and the time in between their games to make the necessary adjustments.

“Well you know it’s not like we played terrible, it’s just that we’ve been inconsistent. And I think when that happens I just think the guys need more reps, I think they need to build some confidence and you do that at practice," Guilliams told ABC 27.