Valdosta State baseball looks to finish final month strong

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State baseball team has had a rough two weeks where they recorded six straight losses, putting them at 14-12 with a month to go in the season.

The Blazers are looking to finish the season strong. They admit they know they haven't played well as of late.

They're back at home this weekend in a three-game series against West Alabama, and the Blazers are hoping that gets them swinging in the right direction.

"The last two weekends, we've not played well. Up until then, I thought we did a pretty good job," said head coach Greg Guilliams. "We just went into a stretch where we've been really inconsistent. This week is an opportunity to work in some areas that we fell short and hopefully, get right back after it.

Game one against West Alabama is set for Saturday at 2 p.m.