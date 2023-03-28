Valdosta State baseball looks to build on success

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — In case you didn't know, Titletown is home to one of the hottest teams in all of Division II baseball. The Blazers from Valdosta State enter this week 10 games above .500 and winners of four in a row, and that is a streak the guys look to extend.

Valdosta State was back on the field Monday preparing for a midweek showdown at Georgia College set for Tuesday night.

After a nine day break, the 22nd ranked Blazers were excited to get back on the field and continue their grind. Head coach Greg Guilliams said his team is locked in and feeling good, and coach also really enjoys the makeup of this roster here in 2023.

"We have a lot of older guys, and we have a lot of guys that have been through the wars and the battles," he said. "They haven't gotten too high when we've done really well, and they haven't gotten too low when we haven't played well, so I think overall the perspective has been really good. I like our maturity, I think we have got good team leadership, good chemistry, I think we do a lot of things well, and I think we are playing really well as a group."

Valdosta State looks for a sixth straight win Tuesday night in Milledgeville.