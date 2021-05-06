Valdosta State baseball confident heading into postseason

Watch
Posted at 11:31 PM, May 05, 2021
VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — It's officially the postseason for Valdosta State softball and baseball teams. Gulf South Tournament play begins this weekend for both programs. The 12th ranked Lady Blazers face Lee Thursday in their opening game.

The Blazer baseball team opens tournament play Friday against Delta State. The Blazers are coming into this weekend winners in 10 of their last 12 games and are confident and ready for postseason play. This is a group that believes they have what it takes, thanks to the struggles that 2021 has thrown their way.

"Every season, every pitch you throw you're going to face adversity," said senior pitcher Tristan Cone. "You're going to have something that's going to go your way, not go your way and it's just are you going to be able to come out of that. We've been planning for it all year long, just to get to the postseason and once we got to it, we're in now, we're just all excited, we're ready to go after it and it's almost kind of a revenge tour."

Friday's match-up against Delta State is set for a 2:30 p.m. first pitch in Oxford, Ala.

