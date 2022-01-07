Tremaine Jackson thankful for the opportunity that awaits at Valdosta State

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Tremaine Jackson was introduced as the 11th head football coach in Valdosta State history Thursday. For Jackson, it's a job that's a dream come true, one he's thankful for, and one he understands the significance of.

"When Herb offered me the job, I was standing up, and I started crying. Herb was like, hey big fella, don't cry on me now," he reflected. "I got through the phone call, but when I got off the phone, I laid flat on my face on the bed."

For Jackson, becoming the head coach of the Valdosta State football team, is a dream come true.

"I keep pinching myself because I don't know if it's real, so I keep going to different things that make it real."

"I told you that we would move as quickly as we could, but we would move to make sure that we would find the right person," said Valdosta State Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard.

With current Division I coaches singing his praises, his passion, emphasis on academics and community outreach made the choice clear, Jackson was their guy.

"There's not a lot of people that look like me that get opportunities like this," said Jackson.

He's the first Black head football coach in Valdosta State history -- an honor he understands the significance of.

"There's not a lot of Black head coaches outside of HBCU's in Division II. For me to get the phone calls I've gotten from other Black coaches saying you're the hope, and please go do well so we can get the opportunity, I don't take that responsibility lightly and we're going to do a great job."

A great job for his dream job.

"I feel like I just got drafted and I'm the first pick!" he laughed.

The right one, for Blazer Nation.