Titletown Showcase keeps focus on development and exposure for prospective student-athletes

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — In a year of many firsts for Valdosta State head football coach Tremaine Jackson the emphasis has always been about shining an even brighter light on the Blazer brand of football. But Saturday’s Titletown Showcase at Valdosta State took on a slightly different focus.

Jackson and his staff welcomed prospective student-athletes from all across the southeast and even parts of Ohio and Texas for day full of skill development and collegiate exposure. Jackson says that colleges and universities ranging from division one power-fives all the way to division three schools made their way to Winnersville to watch future stars on the gridiron. Giving way to what he hopes are opportunities to help these kids fulfill their lifelong dreams.

“We really try to put on a good camp. People charge kids money to come to a camp just for the money but we really want to give guys tools to get better. And we can see up close and evaluate these guys so in the fall we have an idea of who they are. If we can help a kid get a scholarship we want to do that," Jackson told ABC 27. "At the end of the day we’re about helping kids. We want them to be at Valdosta State but we’re just about helping kids.”

Valdosta State will host one more Titletown Showcase next Saturday, June 11 starting at 9 a.m.