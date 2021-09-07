"The Blazers are back," Valdosta State football riding high into week 2

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Over in Titletown, USA the sixth-ranked Valdosta State football team also returning to action Saturday night for the first time since 2019.

VSU handing Savannah State a 53-7 defeat at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. Almost as if this team didn’t miss a beat from 2019. Quarterback Ivory Durham quickly assured fans that he is the right guy to play under center in this high powered offense and lead the Blazers into the next chapter of the program. Heading into week two Valdosta State has all the confidence and momentum in the world to keep this train going. So it all boils down to execution and preparation this week.

“We’re all ecstatic. I mean you should’ve seen them dancing in the locker rooms like it was the first win in program history," head coach Gary Goff says. "A lot of fun and it’s good to get out to a fast start like this. But we got to hit the reset button and get ready to focus on Virginia Union tomorrow and it’s one game at a time.”

“It felt great man we’ve been really working for it. And before the season going through this people started putting us under the backboard and that we fell off a little bit," adds redshirt-senior linebacker Nick Moss. "We just wanted to make a statement to let people know we still here. The Blazers are back.”

Valdosta State will hit the road for a matchup with Virginia Union on Saturday. Kickoff is at 5 p.m.