Tanner’s double double leads Lady Blazers to seventh straight victory

VALDOSTA, Ga. (VALDOSTA STATE ATHLETICS) — A career-high 24 points and 12 rebounds for sophomore Kate Tanner led four Valdosta State Lady Blazers in double figures as they downed visiting Christian Brothers 79-61 Tuesday evening at The Complex. VSU ran its winning streak to seven games as it improved to 7-2 overall and 6-1 in Gulf South Conference play.

Tanner went a VSU career-best 11 of 13 from the field with two free throws and a career-high 12 rebounds for her first double-double in a Lady Blazer uniform. She was one of five players with three assists or more in the game. Junior Tamiya Francis had a season-high 17 points on 6 of 10 from the field, 4 of 8 from deep, one free throw, three assists and four steals. Senior Jirah Ards added 13 points and a team-high five steals with eight rebounds, while sophomore Taylor Searcey chipped in 11 points, five assists and six rebounds.

As a team, VSU shot an even 50 percent from the field on 30 of 60 from the floor, while going 8 of 22 from deep and 11 of 18 from the line. VSU held a 39-29 lead in rebounding, while forcing the Lady Bucs into 21 turnovers and 13 steals.

CBU (3-6, 1-5 GSC) finished with three players in double figures, including a combined 27 points from Yaya Coleman and Emily Jones. Starter Jeremia Montgomery had 11 points. Jones was 5 of 8 from the field and 3 of 4 from deep, while Coleman was 6 of 13 from the field with a team-high six rebounds. The Lady Bucs shot 23 of 53 from the field for 43 percent, while they were 7 of 20 from beyond the arc and 8 of 14 from the line.

After Christian Brothers opened the game with a 24-16 first quarter, the Lady Blazers came roaring back in the second quarter, outscoring the Lady Bucs 18-4 for the period. The run began with a jumper from Tanner for her eighth point of the game and a 24-18 deficit with 9:03 left in the half. Buckets from both teams followed for a 26-20 deficit and then the Lady Blazers began the run to end the half on a layup from senior Shanice Nelson and a 26-22 score with 5:20 remaining in the second frame.

Following a miscue on CBU, Francis buried a triple and CBU scored on a jumper from Jones for a 28-25 lead with 3:42 to play. A triple from Ards tied the game at 28 and Tanner later scored her tenth point of the game on a layup with 1:42 to play. Francis then scored the final four points of the half with a free throw and a triple for a 34-28 lead at the break.

Out of intermission, the momentum continued for the Lady Blazers, with a 6-1 run to start the half and a 40-29 lead with 8:40 to go in the quarter. Tanner scored on a driving layup for a 42-31 score moments later, and VSU stretch the lead to 21 at 55-34 with 3:15 to play in the frame. VSU open the second half scoring 19 of the first 25 points. Junior Emma Martin continued the spurt with a triple and a 58-34 score, but CBU cut the deficit back to 21 on a triple from Jones. VSU outscored CBU 30-16 for the frame, marking the first time this season VSU has scored 30 points in a quarter for a 64-44 lead through three periods.

CBU cut the deficit to 17 at 68-51 with seven minutes left in the game, using a 9-4 run to start the frame and extended the run to 12-4 with a triple from Coleman and 6:36 remaining. CBU made 5 of its first 6 shots in the fourth and one triple during the run. A big offensive rebound and put back for Tanner gave her a career-high 24 points and her VSU-best 11th rebound of the game for a 70-56 lead and five minutes to play. VSU went on for the 79-61 victory.

The Lady Blazers return to the road on Sunday at 3 p.m. ET at West Florida for their final game before the Christmas holiday break. After the break, VSU be on the road for the New Year's holiday, before returning home to host Alabama Huntsville on Thursday, Jan. 5 at 6 p.m., and West Alabama on Saturday, Jan. 7 at 2 p.m., at The Complex.