Tallahassee Soccer Club ready to open the season

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — Since 2019, the Tallahassee Soccer Club has been providing top quality soccer to the Capital City. It's a team that truly reflects the 850, as current college players, students at Florida State and Florida A&M, and teachers make up the roster. It's a true local team. This year's squad makes their debut next week when they host the Jacksonville Armada, and after training and facing each other for the last few weeks, they're ready to face someone new.

"The guys are still starting to gel and get to know each other and learn each others tendencies and strengths and figure out how we're going to play moving forward," said head coach Josh Bruno. "We still have about five or seven players who will join us after the second and third game. These first couple games, we'll rely on the U-19 players that can step up and other local guys who are provided that chance and opportunity."

That first game is April 30th at 7:00 at Gene Cox Stadium.