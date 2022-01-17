Strong effort on boards leads Lady Blazers to victory despite turnover woes

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State women’s basketball team, like a lot of college basketball programs around the country have slowly began to see their rosters get back to full strength. Despite a number of key season ending injuries they’ve had to deal with, the Lady Blazers capped off a 2-game homestand with a win over Mississippi College on Saturday.

The win improves this nationally-ranked squad to 13-2 overall and 8-1 in Gulf South Conference play. VSU jumped out to a 20-2 first quarter lead before the Lady Choctaws capitalized on some turnovers and hit some key shots to close that gap heading into halftime. With the lead as small as five Valdosta State used it’s advantage on the boards to take back control of this game on their way to a 76-57 win. A plus-20 rebound margin is what head coach Deandra Schirmer said needed to be done to counter the 24 turnovers her team committed in the win.

“It’s a possession game. If we give up 24 turnovers we gotta get the ball back somehow. If we can get the ball back by rebound, that’s a way to even out the possession game," says Schirmer. "And even out some of those turnovers we need to get taken care of.”

VSU will head to Memphis, Tennessee to face Christian Brothers in a 6 p.m est. tip-off. The first of two games on deck in the Volunteer State.