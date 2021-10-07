Saturday's Pink Out Game has special meaning for Valdosta State head coach Gary Goff

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is ranked fourth in the country. On Saturday, they're at home against Delta State, and it's the program's annual Pink Out game for breast cancer awareness.

For head coach Gary Goff, it's a special game. Coach lost his mom to breast cancer in 2015, and he's been making sure this day is hers ever since.

"You'll see a sign in the end zone this weekend where we started making a big sign, it's the size of a door," he said. "We paint a ribbon on it, and I sign it in honor of my mother. We have the team sign it with any people they've had in their lives that are fighting breast cancer or lost their lives to cancer. Then we take it to and put it on main campus and open it up to the student body to sign. It's kind of been a special think for me and my family where we have one game with mom sitting in the end zone."

Saturday's game against Delta State set for a 7:00 kick, and fans are encouraged to wear pink.