Payback, tenacity leading the way for No. 4 Valdosta State Softball

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — You could call Valdosta State softball’s 2021 season the Lady Blazers’ revenge tour. After the pandemic ended their season so abruptly the number four ranked team in the nation is roaring back with a vengeance.

VSU heads into this weekend’s three-game home series against West Alabama sporting a 22-3 overall record but the journey to their incredible start this year has been anything but easy. However every time this team has been tested this year they’ve risen to the occasion. A testament to their never-give up attitude and desire to finish what they started in 2020.

“We’ve gotten behind in a few games and they’ve fought back and not everything has really gone their way but they just find ways to win the game," said VSU head softball coach Thomas Macera. "And that’s the biggest thing is finding more way than one and more than one person to get the job done.”

“I think it has a lot to do with how well we get along together. On the field, off the field we’re like best friends," adds shortstop Nikki Pennington. "We work so hard on and off the field, in the weight room, in class and then at the field. So it’s good that we are getting payback for everything last year.”

Valdosta State and West Alabama’s weekend series begins with a Saturday doubleheader. First pitch time of 1 p.m in Winnersville.

