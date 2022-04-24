No. 7 Blazer Softball Drops Series Finale at No. 20 West Florida

PENSACOLA, Fla. (vstateblazers.com) — The No. 7 Valdosta State softball team fell 3-2 in a close battle at No. 20 West Florida, Sunday in the series finale.

The Blazers fell to 29-9 on the year and 21-5 in conference play while the Argos improved to 28-12 on the year and 19-7 in the GSC.

VSU wasted no time getting on the board as in the first inning junior Taylor Lewis singled to left field and UWF miscues allowed two runners to cross home plate to give the Blazers an early 2-0 lead. Previously in the inning, graduate Ally Glegg singled up the middle to get on first and sophomore Aniston Gano singled into left field.

In the bottom of the fifth inning, the Argos battled back and took the lead 3-2 from key baserunning and a pair of Blazer fielding miscues.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Blazers attempted to complete the comeback as Lewis singled into right field, but strong defense by the Argos allowed UWF to preserve the lead and take the game 3-2.

Junior pitcher Samantha Richards (21-6) pitched the entire game for the Blazers and recorded seven strikeouts, two hits, and three walks through 22 at-bats.

Kelsey Sweatt recorded the win for the Argos as she fanned seven Blazer batters and gave up 11 hits, two runs and three walks through 31 at-bats.

The Blazers will be back in action on April 27, playing host to Columbus State for the final regular season home doubleheader of the year. The twin bill will begin at 3 p.m. at Steel's Diamond at Blazer Park. Following the CSU series, the Blazers will travel to Young Harris on April 30 for the final regular season doubleheader of the year. The Gulf South Conference Championship will begin on May 5 in Oxford, Ala., with VSU already clinching a berth in the tournament.