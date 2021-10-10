No. 3 Valdosta State football cruises past Delta State in 55-0 shutout

VALDOSTA, GA — The No. 3 Valdosta State football team put together its most complete performance of the season with a 55-0 victory over visiting Delta State Saturday evening at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. The Blazers amassed 566 yards of offense and a season-high 401 yards on the ground in the victory.
Posted at 12:09 AM, Oct 10, 2021
and last updated 2021-10-10 00:09:39-04
