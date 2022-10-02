No. 25 Delta State defeats No. 13 Valdosta State in GSC football matchup

CLEVELAND, Miss. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Delta State 70-31 Saturday night on Parker Field at McCool Stadium.

Valdosta State, who entered the Gulf South Conference matchup ranked No. 13 in the latest American Football Coaches Association national poll trailed the majority of the game against the host Statesmen.

Delta State (5-0, 2-0 GSC) led 42-17 at halftime. The Statesmen scored 28 points in the second quarter and added 21 more points in the third quarter in the win.

Valdosta State (3-2, 1-1 GSC) was led offensively by quarterback Ivory Durham who completed 18-of-37 pass attempts for 185 yards with two touchdowns and one interception.

Seth McGill, a running back, threw a 55-yard touchdown pass for the Blazers.

B.K. Smith paced the Blazers receiving corps with four receptions for 70 receiving yards and a touchdown catch, while Ted Hurst posted two catches for 64 yards and two touchdown grabs.

McGill posted 10 rushing attempts for 79 yards, while Travis Tisdale had six carries for 35 yards and a touchdown.

Sean Coleman and Jameon Gaskin led VSU with 12 total tackles each, while Gaskin had a tackle for loss. Michael Gayden, a defensive lineman, added 10 total tackles for the Blazers.

Delta State quarterback Patrick Shegog was nearly perfect as he completed 26-of-29 passes for 346 yards, four touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Shegog added to his standout performance with nine rushes for 65 yards and three touchdowns.

Dohnte Meyers led the Statesmen with five receptions for 49 yards and a touchdown grab, Calvin Lockett had a team-best 85 receiving yards with a touchdown, Tremell Withrow had 63 receiving yards and two touchdown grabs, while Todd Lee Battle had a receiving score in the win.

Delta State tallied 703 yards of total offense, which included 287 rushing yards and 416 passing yards.

Up next, Valdosta State returns to Bazemore-Hyder Stadium to host GSC foe West Alabama Saturday, Oct. 8 with a 7 p.m. game time.