No. 2 Valdosta State football team stunned by Virginia Union in Valdosta

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to Virginia Union University 45 to 40 Saturday night inside Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

The Blazers (1-1) held a 27-24 lead in the third quarter following an Ivory Durham touchdown pass to B.K. Smith with 10:55 in the period.

That would be the last lead of the game for the Blazers, who entered the contest as the No. 2 ranked team in NCAA Division II college football.

Virginia Union (2-0), an NCAA Division II historically black college and university from Richmond, Virginia, took control of the game from that point, as it led 45-27 with 12:28 in the fourth quarter.

VSU attempted to rally as it scored back-to-back touchdowns on passes from Durham to Smith in the fourth quarter to trim the deficit to 45-40.

This catch tho… 😳



Two point conversion fails for the Blazers, and they trail 45-33 with 8:42 to play. @abc27 https://t.co/TDuxsnoIaP pic.twitter.com/4o7HfEJlbO — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) September 11, 2022

Virginia Union rushed for 305 yards in the game.

Jada Byers, a running back, led VUU with 29 carries for 283 rushing yards and three touchdowns, while Curtis Allen followed with two rushing touchdowns in the win.

Durham led VSU by completing 34-of-56 passes for 314 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions.

Smith paced the Blazers with 88 receiving yards on eight receptions and three touchdown catches, while Jamar Thompkins and Victor Talley each had a touchdown catch.

Jameon Gaskin had six total tackles for VSU, while Christian Reid posted 14 total tackles for the visiting Panthers.

Panthers recover the onside kick, wind down the clock, and seal up the win.



Valdosta State now 1-1 on the year with the 45-40 loss. @abc27 https://t.co/W4b6gbdFf2 — Alison Posey (@AlisonPosey14) September 11, 2022

Up next, Valdosta State travels to Fairfield, Alabama for its first road game of the season to take on Miles College on Saturday, Sept. 17 with a 7 p.m. Eastern Time start.