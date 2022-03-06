Watch
SportsCollege SportsVSU

Actions

No. 17 Lady Blazers Fall in GSC Semifinals, 74-61

3-5 vsu wbb.PNG
Micheal Wade
3-5 vsu wbb.PNG
Posted at 10:52 PM, Mar 05, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-05 22:52:42-05

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (vstateblazers.com) — The No. 17 Valdosta State women's basketball team fell 74-61 to Lee University in the Gulf South Conference semifinals Saturday afternoon. The Lady Blazers now will await an at-large berth in the NCAA South Regional, scheduled to be announced Sunday evening at 10 p.m. ET on NCAA.com.

VSU never led in the contest as its nine-game winning streak came to an end in the loss. Graduate student Kwajelin Farrar led the team with 20 points on 7 of 12 from the field, 1 of 1 from deep and 5 of 6 from the line. Graduate student Nicole Heyn added 15 points, while sophomore Tamiya Francis chipped in 13 points. VSU now stands at 23-5 on the year.

Lee had a game-high 30 points from Haley Schubert on 11 of 19 from the field, 2 of 5 from range and 6 of 6 from the line. Julia Duncan finished with 16 points and Anna Muhomen added 14 off the bench.

Lee began the game with a 11-0 spurt to begin the game courtesy of a jumper from Haley Schubert and a triple from Hannah Garrett a jumper from Camryn Grant and a bucket from Macy Woodworth for a 7-0 lead as VSU began the game 0 for 4 and needed a timeout. Lee made four of its first six shots to begin the game.

VSU freshman Taylor Searcey scored the first bucket of the game for an 11-2 deficit as Lee had stretched the run to 11-0 before the VSU score. Heyn buried a triple for a 13-5 deficit with 5:45 left in the first quarter. Lee stretched the lead to 19-7 with a bucket from Schubert with 1:23 left in the frame for her eighth point of the game and then Duncan hit a 3 for a 22-7 lead with 33 seconds left in the frame. Francis scored with one second left in the quarter for a 22-9 deficit. VSU began the game just 4 of 15 from the field, while Lee was 9 of 15. VSU was 1 of 6 from deep and Lee was 2 of 2. Lee held a 12-5 lead in rebounding for the quarter.

Two free throws from sophomore Lili Long pulled VSU within 24-16 with 7:39 left in the half and a 7-2 start to the second quarter for the Lady Blazers. Heyn recorded a steal and Searcey scored off the miscue for a 24-18 deficit and a timeout by the Lady Flames as VSU stretched the start to 9-2.

A turnover on the Lady Flames and two free throws from Farrar pulled VSU within 24-20 with 6:39 left in the half and an 11-2 start for the quarter. Halle Hughes hit a triple, pushing the Lee advantage to seven at 29-22 with 4:33 to play in the half. A layup and a free throw for Heyn pulled VSU within 29-25 with 3:39 remaining in the first half. Graduate student Mallory Odell pulled VSU within 29-26 and a turnover on Lee followed with 2:34 left in the half. Heyn made the Lady Flames pay with score and a 29-28 deficit. Four quick points from Lee stretched the lead back to five at 33-28 with just over a minute left in the half, but Francis had the answer with a floater in the lane for a 33-30 deficit. Lee held a 35-30 lead at the break.

VSU struggled shooting for the half on just 9 of 28 from the field for a 32.1 clip and was just 1 of 12 from deep, while keeping in the game on 11 of 12 from the line. Lee Shot 53.8 percent for the half on 14 of 26, while it was 3 of 8 from deep and 4 of 4 from the line. Heyn had a team-high eight points for the half, while Schubert had 14 points for Lee.

The Lady Blazers pulled within three at 40-37 with 6:56 left in the third on a layup from Farrar, but the Lady Flames stretched the lead back to seven on a pair of buckets from Schubert. VSU went cold as Lee expanded its lead to 14 at 53-39 with two minutes left in the frame, using a 10-2 run since the Lady Blazers had trimmed the deficit to three. VSU ended the frame, scoring the final six points for a 53-45 deficit through three quarters.

In the fourth, a trey from Francis pulled VSU within a bucket at 55-53 with 7:20 remaining, but a Halle Hughes jumper and a Muhonen bucket quickly pushed the lead back to six at 59-53 with six minutes left. Schubert then buried a long one for a 62-53 lead with 4:33 to go. Two free throws from Searcey pulled VSU within seven at 62-55 with 3:20 to play, but Lee ended the game on a 12-6 run for the 74-61 final score.

For the game, VSU shot 36.4 percent on 20 of 55 from the field, while it was just 5 of 21 from deep and 16 of 19 from the line. Lee countered shooting 54.9 percent on 28 of 51, while it was 7 of 16 from rage and 11 of 12 from the line. Lee held a 37-22 lead in rebounding and 28-23 in points off turnovers as VSU forced 24 miscues by

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming