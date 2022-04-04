No. 12 Blazer Baseball Splits Doubleheader with the Buccaneers Sunday Afternoon

VALDOSTA, Ga. (vstateblazers.com) — Behind 13 hits on the evening and 14 runs scored, the No. 12 Valdosta State baseball team split a doubleheader Sunday with the Christian Brothers Buccaneers, falling in extra-innings in game one 13-12 and winning the nightcap, 2-0.

The Blazers moved to 21-8 on the year and 11-5 in the Gulf South Conference while the Bucs now are 10-21 overall and 6-12 in conference play.

In the first game, the Bucs got on the board first in the top of the second inning as CBU's offense collected a walk and a single and followed the play up with a sacrifice RBI into right field for an early 1-0 lead. CBU posted four more runs in the top of the fourth inning for a 5-0 lead.

VSU brought three runs back in the bottom of the fourth inning as junior Bryson Gandy doubled into right field and junior Ryan Romano singled into center field allowing Gandy to cross home. Junior EJ Doskow hit a double into left field to post two more runs for the Blazers, cutting the CBU lead to 5-3.

CBU added two more in the top of the fifth on four singles for a 7-3 advantage. The Bucs put one more on the board in the top of the sixth inning after a single through the right side and another run for a 9-3.

Doskow got the comeback started as he blasted a two-run home run in the bottom of the sixth inning to cut the lead to 9-5. VSU had a chance for the lead in the bottom of the seventh inning as Gandy reached first from a CBU miscue and Romano collected a walk. The Bucs' defense had another miscue following the play, allowing Romano and freshman Cory McCann, who pinch ran for Gandy, to cross home plate pulling the red and black within 9-7. Senior Jisjar Clotida tied the game with a single through the right side scoring junior Orlando Adams and Doskow.

In the top of the eighth inning, CBU recorded three more singles, allowing two runs to score, to give the Bucs the lead at 11-9. In their last at bat, the Blazers forced extra innings as Doskow singled into the left field to score junior Jose Crisostomo Bock and Romano to tie the game.

CBU's offense posted two runs in the top of the 10th inning from another single through the right side to give CBU the lead, 13-11, as the Bucs had the answer each time the Blazers tried to gain the upper hand.

In the bottom of the tenth, things got started as McCann singled into center field to score freshman Ryan Villaman, who was placed on second to begin the bottom of the inning using the international tiebreaker rules. Romano almost had the game-tying hit as the CBU second baseman made a great play down the right field line to end the game, 13-12.

VSU scored 12 runs on 11 hits with one error, as Romano finished the game 3 for 5 with three runs scored, one RBI and one walk. Doskow also had three hits and a season-high six RBI, while scoring two runs and the one home run.

The Bucs tallied 21 hits in the game with 20 singles, scoring 13 runs with three errors.

In game two, the Blazers and Bucs were tied in a pitching duel until the bottom of the sixth inning as Romano hit a double to left and Adams weathered a hit by pitch to reach first. After Adams stole second, Clotida singled through the right side to score both Adams and Romano to give the Blazers a 2-0 lead.

In the top of the seventh inning, the Buccaneers put two on from a single and a double down the right field line, but junior pitcher Kevin Tomas ended the threat with a strikeout to collect the win and his first shutout of the season.

Tomas (2-0) pitched the complete game for the Blazers and recorded eight strikeouts. He allowed six hits and one walk. The Bucs' pitching staff combined for three strikeouts, two hits and four walks through 24 Blazer batters.

The Blazers are back in action on April 6, as the team has a midweek, non-conference road game at Georgia College at 5 p.m. Following the midweek matchup, VSU travels to Carrollton, Ga., to take on West Georgia in the Red Clay Rivalry Series, April 9-10.