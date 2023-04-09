No. 10 VSU softball shuts out No. 25 West Alabama, 7-0

VALDOSTA, Ga.- The No. 10 Valdosta State softball team shutout No. 25 West Alabama, 7-0, in the finale of a three-game Gulf South Conference series Saturday morning.

With the win, the Blazers improved to 32-6 overall and 18-3 in GSC play while West Alabama fell to 29-10 and 18-6 in conference play. With the series victory against UWA, the Blazers have now claimed their seventh conference series this season.

The Blazer Offense picked up where they left off in the second game of the series last night, opening the game with a strong first inning. In the bottom of the first, three consecutive Blazers walked to load the bases early as junior Taylor Macera, who has had an outstanding weekend for VSU, knocked a single to left center field, scoring one for the Blazers, 1-0. With the bases still loaded, junior Mackenzie Kilpatrick doubled through the left side to score two more Blazers and add to the Valdosta State lead, 3-0. Macera then took advantage of a Tiger wild pitch to advance home and put the Blazer up 4-0 by the end of the frame.

In the bottom of the second, freshman Jayme Prandine opened the frame with a single to right center before Macera recorded her second hit of the game on a deep double to the fence. Prandine raced across the bases to tally another run for Valdosta State, 5-0. Both offenses slowed down until the later in the bottom of the sixth when Valdosta State looked to close out the series strong. Freshman Lexi Patterson and junior Morgan Hill kicked off the inning with a pair of base hits as junior Kayla Tosone was put on first to pinch run for Patterson. Prandine then laid down a sacrifice bunt to advance Tosone and Hill to second and third. With runners in scoring position, Sophomore Abby Sulte blasted a single to center field as Tosone and Hill crossed home plate, building the VSU lead to 7-0. Senior Samantha Richards and the Blazer defense clamped down in the top of the seventh to finish off the game with a scoreless inning as the Blazers took the series finale with the Tigers, 7-0.

In the circle for the Blazers, Richards recorded her 23rd win of the season and 23rd complete game of the year. In seven total innings, she retired 10, walked two and allowed three hits for no runs to chalk up her seventh shutout of the season, earning Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.

The Blazers will hit the road next weekend as they are set to face off with Alabama Huntsville in another key GSC series matchup. Action begins in a doubleheader on Saturday, April 15 at 2 p.m. For live stats, streaming, roster information and all things Valdosta State softball, visit vstateblazers.com.