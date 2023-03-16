No. 10 Valdosta State wins two softball games against Florida Tech

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University softball team defeated Florida Tech in a pair of games Wednesday at Nancy Bottge Field.

Valdosta State won the first game 12-2 in five innings and the second game 12-3 in five innings.

Both games concluded early because of the run rule.

Valdosta State (21-4), the No. 10 ranked team in NCAA Division II softball, returns to Gulf South Conference action Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee against Christian Brothers as part of a three game series.

Florida Tech falls to 14-16 on the season.