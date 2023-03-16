Watch Now
SportsCollege SportsVSU

Actions

No. 10 Valdosta State wins two softball games against Florida Tech

The Valdosta State University softball team defeated Florida Tech in a pair of games Wednesday at Nancy Bottge Field in Melbourne, Florida. Valdosta State won the first game 12-2 in five innings and the second game 12-3 in five innings.
Valdosta State
Posted at 3:55 PM, Mar 16, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-16 15:55:30-04

MELBOURNE, Fla. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University softball team defeated Florida Tech in a pair of games Wednesday at Nancy Bottge Field.

Valdosta State won the first game 12-2 in five innings and the second game 12-3 in five innings.

Both games concluded early because of the run rule.

Valdosta State (21-4), the No. 10 ranked team in NCAA Division II softball, returns to Gulf South Conference action Saturday in Memphis, Tennessee against Christian Brothers as part of a three game series.

Florida Tech falls to 14-16 on the season.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Apps

ABC 27 Streaming