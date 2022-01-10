New Valdosta State head football coach Tremaine Jackson welcomed warmly to Titletown

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Tremaine Jackson's tenure as the new head coach of the Valdosta State football program couldn’t have started better. The vibe in Titletown regarding his hire has been some of the most positive "PR" you could hope to have as a new coach in a football-rich town like Valdosta.

And whether it was on social media or in person Jackson has seen, read and responded to all the positivity he’s been shown. He’s hopeful that he and his staff can build off this momentum and carry the same energy into the offseason preparation. In hopes that the Blazers can pick up right where they left off and finish the job. Until then however, Jackson will continue to relish in the opportunity he’s grateful to have.

“To be around genuine people is not the norm anymore. Everybody has something to say for a book or manual and people here are really genuine. I’ve really appreciated that," said Jackson. "I’ve just been honored to be the coach here and the reception I’ve gotten on social media, in-person it’s all been positive. And so I think that’s something that’s going to get us off to a good start.”