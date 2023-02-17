Lady Blazers Turn Back Montevallo, 71-59

VALDOSTA, Ga. (VALDOSTA STATE ATHLETICS) — The Valdosta State women's basketball team defeated Montevallo on Thursday night, 71-59 as part of the "Play for Kay" pink out at The Complex. With the win, Valdosta State improved to 18-5 overall and 14-4 in Gulf South Conference play while Montevallo fell to 11-15 overall and 11-11 in league play. The Lady Blazers snapped a two-game skid as well.

The Lady Blazers were led in scoring by junior Aleisha Curry, who scored 12 points on 3 of 5 from the field and 6 of 7 from the line. Sophomore Taylor Searcy and junior Tamiya each chipped in 11 points, while junior Lili Long added 10. Searcy led both teams in rebounds, pulling down 10 to give her a double-double while also having three steals. It marked Searcey's fifth double-double of the season as she was named Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game. Overall, the Lady Blazers shot 26 of 57 (45.6%) from the field, 6 of 17 (35.3%) from beyond the arc and 13 of 15 (86.7%) from the line.

UM shot 22 of 50 (44%) from the field, 6 of 20 (30% from distance and were 9 of 13 (69.2%) from the charity stripe. Marisa Snodgrass had a game-high 25 for the Falcons on 9 of 13 from the field, 4 of 7 from distance and 3 of 3 from the stripe.

The Lady Blazers jumped out to an early 6-3 lead, kickstarted by a driving layup from sophomore Kate Tanner. Later in the quarter, VSU attempted to pull away on a 6-0 run for a 17-10 advantage, but a deep three-pointer from Snodgrass brought the Falcons within four near the end of the period. VSU held a 17-13 lead after one quarter.

Curry opened the scoring in the second quarter with a layup in the paint to give the Lady Blazers a six-point lead once again, 19-13. From there, VSU went on a 10-4 run capped off by a shot from deep courtesy of Long to put the Blazers up 29-17 midway through the quarter. VSU outscored UM 23-14 in the second quarter for a 40-27 lead at intermission.

For the half, the Lady Blazers shot 16 of 31 (51.6%) from the field 3 of 8 (37.5%) from distance and 5 of 6 (83.3%) from the free throw line, while the Falcons shot 10 of 25 (40 %) from the field, 2 of 9 (22.2%) from deep and 5 of 5 from the free throw line. VSU also outrebounded Montevallo for the half 20-11.

Out of the half, the Lady Blazers struck first with a quick layup from Searcey, but was quickly answered by Snodgrass with quick a three-point basket as VSU still held a 42-30 lead. With 4:50 left in the third quarter, McCarley Northway scored a "hoop and harm" to cut the VSU lead to single digits once again, 47-39. Valdosta State closed out the quarter on a deep three-pointer from junior Emma Martin to put VSU back up double-digits once again, 56-45, through three frames.

The Falcons continued to fight into the fourth quarter with a shot from distance courtesy of Isabel Grimes at the 7:33 mark to bring the Falcons within eight, 58-50. However, the Lady Blazers responded with a quick three-point play of their own in the form of an "and one" by Curry to put VSU up 61-50 with 7:02 left. As the quarter continued, the Lady Blazers continued to pour onto their lead and despite a valiant effort from the Falcons, VSU was victorious, 71-59, to sweep the season series.

The Lady Blazers will have one final home game in the regular season on Saturday, Feb. 18 at 2 p.m. and will serve as Senior Day. Four outstanding seniors will be playing in their final regular season home game for the red and black.