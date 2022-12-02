Lady Blazers Shoot Past West Georgia in Red Clay Rivalry Series, 72-45

VALDOSTA, Ga. (VALDOSTA STATE ATHLETICS) — Behind a season-high 55.3 percent shooting and a season-high 13 of 27 from beyond the arc, the Valdosta State women's basketball team posted a 72-45 victory over visiting West Georgia Thursday evening in the first meeting in the Second Annual Red Clay Rivalry Series. VSU won its fifth-straight game and improved to 5-2 on the year and 4-1 in Gulf South Conference play, while West Georgia fell to 3-4 and 2-2 in league play.

Lady Blazer junior Emma Martin finished with a VSU career-high 21 points on 7 of 9 from beyond the arc, one assist, one block and one steal, to earn Guardian Bank Lady Blazer Player of the Game honors. Sophomore Kate Tanner added 11 points while senior Kendall Bollmer also had 11 points off the bench with three triples and four field goals total. VSU finished the game 7 of 11 from the line with 25 rebounds, 19 assists and 12 steals.

UWG was held to 17 of 48 from the field for 35.4 percent, while it was 2 of 16 from deep and 9 of 18 from the line. Maya Timberlake had a team-high ten points off the bench, while Sophia Singer had a game-high ten rebounds.

The teams will meet again on Jan. 28, 2023, in Carrollton, Ga., to conclude the regular season series. If VSU wins that game, it will earn a full point in the Red Clay Rivalry Series. If UWG wins the second game, the two teams will each earn a half a point. UWG entered tonight's contest with a 3.5 to 1.5 lead in the second annual rivalry series through the fall portion of the season.

VSU raced out to a 12-0 lead to begin the game and a 28-5 start to the game through the first quarter. Martin buried the first bucket of the game for a 3-0 lead and then dished off two passes to sophomore Kate Tanner for a 7-0 lead with 7:28 left in the first quarter as UWG began the game 0 of 6 from the field. An offensive rebound and put back by senior Jirah Ards off a missed shot pushed the run to 9-0 and a timeout by the Wolves with 6:58 left in the first quarter.

Turnovers on the Wolves and two free throws from junior Lili Long swelled the lead to 12-0 to start the game as UWG had six turnovers early. UWG's Aliyah Washington hit one of two free throws to get on board and Timberlake made the first field goal of the game from deep for a 14-4 score and just over three minutes left in the frame. Sophomore India Jordan dialed from long distance for a 19-4 lead and 2:29 left in the frame with UWG's second timeout. Two free throws and then a steal by Ards and triple from Bollmer pushed the lead to 24-4 in the final minute of the frame. One free throw from Washington and a bucket from Tanner at the buzzer made the score 28-5 in favor of VSU through one frame.

VSU began the game a blistering 10 of 14 from the field, 3 of 5 from deep and 5 of 6 from the line, while UWG was 1 of 13 from the field, 1 of 5 from range and 2 of 4 from the line. The Lady Blazers forced UWG into eight turnovers in the opening frame for an 8-1 lead in points off turnovers. It was one of the best quarters played by the Lady Blazers so far in the young season.

Martin hit her second triple of the game for a 31-7 lead with 7:09 remaining in the half. Senior Kayla Frey saw her first action of the season and the first for her since the 2020-21 season recording a steal early in the quarter. Martin again hit drained one from range for a 34-7 lead with five minutes remaining in the half for a 6-0 run after UWG opened the frame with its second made field goal of the game. Washington earned the "and one" for a 34-12 score and two minutes left in the half. Sophomore India Jordan scored inside for a 36-12 score and good ball movement to Bollmer for a trey and a 39-12 score with 15 seconds left in the half. UWG's Katelyn Dunning hit a three-pointer at the buzzer for a 39-15 VSU lead at the break.

For the half, VSU shot 14 of 24 from the field for 58.3 percent, while going 6 of 13 from downtown and 5 of 6 from the line. The Lady Blazer "D" forced UWG into 14 turnovers in the first half for a 10-6 advantage in points off turnovers, while VSU committed nine miscues. UWG held the Wolves to 5 of 25 from the field for 20 percent, while the Wolves were 2 of 11 from deep and 3 of 5 from the line. Both teams had 16 rebounds and VSU led by as many as 27 at 39-12 late in the half. Martin had a team-high nine points on three 3's to lead the Lady Blazers, while UWG had five points from Washington.

Back-to-back-to-back 3's from Martin pushed the lead to 52-21 with under five minutes left in the third quarter giving her 18 points for game and a new Lady Blazer career-high as VSU opened the second half scoring 13 of the first 19 points. The Lady Blazers continued to shoot well from deep and pushed the lead back over 30 and held a 68-34 lead with 5:01 left in the fourth quarter. Sophomore Grace Beyer came into the contest late and scored on her first field goal attempt for a 71-38 score and then got a rebound on the other end with just over two minutes remaining. The Lady Blazers went on for the 72-45 victory.

The Lady Blazers continue the three-game homestand Dec. 11 as Union comes to town for a 2 p.m. tip, followed by Christian Brothers on Tuesday, Dec. 13 at 6 p.m., to close out the homestand. VSU concludes Pre-Christmas play on Sun, Dec. 18 at 3 p.m. ET at West Florida.