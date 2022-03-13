Lady Blazers gear up for Sweet 16 with same mentality used all season

UNION, Tenn. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Lady Blazers are riding one heck of a wave right now. Finding themselves a little more than 24 hours away from a sweet 16 showdown with the South region’s number one-seed Union.

But following their win over Lee in the second round on Saturday graduate center Kwajelin Farrar shared a moment in the post game press conference that summed up how this Lady Blazers squad has been able to take on the role of underdog and push their way through into a matchup with one of the best team’s in the nation. Playing in the Gulf South Conference has already battle tested head coach Deandra Schirmer and her team. And their mentality has always been to just play like every game means something. That mentality is paying dividends for them in Tennessee.

"It’s like me and Delaney (Bernard) are the two worst on the team with anxiety, except for maybe coach. But once the jump ball happens I have to remind myself that it’s just a game. Like every game is the same, every game is important and you just give everything you have during that game," says Farrar. "During that one moment, during that one play that’s all that matters. If you’re exhausted when you get back out there just get ready to give it your all again. That’s all you have to do every play.”

VSU and Union tip off at 8 p.m. est. Monday night.