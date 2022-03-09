Lady Blazers embracing underdog role as they prepare for 14th NCAA Tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — In almost any given year you can always expect to see the Valdosta State Lady Blazers playing into the month of March. This year being no different as VSU gears up for the program's 14th trip to NCAA Division II tournament.

This year the seventh-seeded Lady Blazers get to play the role of underdog as they take on two-seed Tampa in the first round. A team that much like Valdosta State crashes to boards on both ends of the court. But head coach Deandra Schirmer told ABC 27 that her team has faced enough adversity this year to know what needs to be done to get the win.

“You’re coming out with something to prove. And I think when you’re playing with a chip on your shoulder you’re playing harder and you’re more in tune. I think that’s something where you can apply the pressure to their team. And so for this group to fight and claw and be where they were at and only have five losses," said Schirmer. "And to be able to make a run at a national championship we’re very proud of that. And we’ve been fighting for respect since we got here and so we're going to continue to fight.”

VSU and Tampa tip-off Friday at 3:30 p.m. est. in Union, Tennessee.

