Jackson era at VSU begins with Spring practice March 1

VALDOSTA, Ga. (vstateblazers.com) — Valdosta State football coach, Tremaine Jackson, announced Friday spring football practice will begin on Tuesday, March 1 at the VSU Field House.

"We are very excited to get to work," Jackson said. "Come out and see us."

The Blazers will have fifteen (15) practices this spring, culminating in the spring game, scheduled for Friday, April 8 at 7 p.m., at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium.

Spring practice during the week begins at 8:05 a.m. at the practice fields, while Saturday practices are scheduled to begin at 11:15 a.m. All practices are open to the public.

2022 VSU Football Spring Practice

All practices will be at the VSU Athletic Fieldhouse / Dates and times subject to change without notice

Mar. 1 – 8:05 a.m. (Helmets)

Mar. 3 – 8:05 a.m. (Helmets)

Mar. 5 – 11:15 a.m. (Shells)

Mar. 8 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Mar. 10 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Mar. 11 – 8:05 a.m. (Full Pads)

Mar. 22 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Mar. 24 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Mar. 26 – 11:15 a.m. (Full Pads)

Mar. 29 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Mar. 31 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Apr. 2 – 11:15 a.m. (Full Pads)

Apr. 5 – 8:05 a.m. (Shells)

Apr. 7 – 8:05 a.m. (Helmets)

Apr. 8 – 7 p.m. (Full Pads) at Bazemore-Hyder Stadium