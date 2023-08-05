Valdosta State University athletic director Herb Reinhard set to retire

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State University announced Saturday that Herb Reinhard will retire as the university’s athletic director effective June 30, 2024.

The university said Reinhard has led the VSU athletic department for 31 years.

VSU said during Reinhard’s tenure, VSU's athletic programs have won 48 of the school's 52 Gulf South Conference Championships and 7 of its 8 National Championships.

VSU's athletic department competes at the NCAA Division II level.

VSU notes that before leading the Blazers’ athletic department in 1992, Reinhard was the assistant athletic director in charge of marketing and promotions at Florida A&M University in Tallahassee, Florida.

The university will announce a plan for a search for Reinhard's replacement at a later time.

