Heartbreaking end to season brings out emotions for Valdosta State softball

DENVER, CO. (WTXL) — It was the end to a terrific season nobody wanted to experience for Valdosta State softball. The Lady Blazers’ NCAA tournament campaign coming to an end with a 8-4 loss to North Georgia Friday night.

VSU finishes with a 38-11 overall record and a NCAA south regional title that will certainly be recorded as a highlight moment in the program’s history. Still. the aftermath of a loss is never easy to deal with and in their postgame press conference the emotions were evident from the team. When asked about how he was able to get the Valdosta State softball program to the heights it’s reached, head coach Thomas Macera gave all the credit to his players for building a foundation of success in Winnersville. One that’ll carry over into many future seasons to come.

“I push them, I push them hard because I want them to do good but you can’t push everybody. You got to have the right kids to push and they’re hard to find. It keeps getting harder and harder to find," says Macera. "So when you lose these kids it’s tough. It’s not about me it’s just how good they are and they do everything you ask. That’s what makes the program great.

