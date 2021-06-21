Gary Goff, Valdosta State football excited for upcoming team camp

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff is bringing some of the best high school football talent to Winnersville this upcoming week. Adding to a busy summer of football.

However for coach Goff and his staff these past few weeks have been exactly what they were looking for. Their Titletown Camp brought in over 700 student-athletes to Valdosta for evaluation and recruiting opportunities. Goff hopes that with a strong showing that is planned to come onto campus this week those numbers and opportunities will only enhance the experience for everyone involved.

“Starting next week we’re going to have our team camps, we’ve got seven high schools that are going to be here for three days. They’ll be practicing at our facilities, talking with them and evaluating them and watch them practice," Goff told ABC 27.

"But really it’s an exciting time of the year for us, this is recruiting for us. Camp mode has turned into recruiting since we all missed the 2020 recruiting class. It’s been very productive over the last few weeks here seeing well over 3,000 student-athletes," he adds.

More information about this week's camp can be found here: Valdosta State football team camp

