Gary Goff pleased with team's attitude ahead of rematch with rival West Georgia

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — Valdosta State opens up their NCAA Division II football tournament at home on Saturday, squaring off against Gulf South Conference rival West Georgia.

You may remember VSU beat the Wolves back on October 30th to claim the Peach Basket. And so far this week Blazers head coach Gary Goff is pleased with the approach his guys are taking with kickoff just around the corner.

“It’s probably bigger than the Peach Basket game now. Just because it’s the playoffs. It’s win or go home. The guys know that, they’ve practiced all week like that with that attitude," said Goff. "Now the fact it’s West Georgia, yea we’re familiar with each other. But now it’s been more about hey this is a playoff game we must win or we're done for the year.”

Valdosta State and West Georgia kickoff Saturday at 1 p.m. from Bazemore-Hyder Stadium. And for fans wondering the Peach Basket is not up for grabs It will stay in Titletown until next season.