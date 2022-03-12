First year head coach Tremaine Jackson seeing continual progress in spring practice

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — Valdosta State head football coach Tremaine Jackson and his team spent Tuesday’s practice in full pads for the first time all spring.

ABC 27 caught up with Jackson this week and the first year head coach is happy with the direction his program is heading through the first few spring practices. A few minor details still need to be wrinkled out but he can tell his guys are bought in and ready to work.

“I’m seeing the schemes come into play. I’m seeing our guys execute better than what we did a week ago. And that;s what you want to see, so I’m pleased so far," Jackson told ABC 27. "I think we need to have more enthusiasm when we start in the morning. But other than that we’ve done a really good job and I’m pleased.”

Valdosta State will take an 11-day break from the gridiron for spring break. They’ll return to work March 22nd.

