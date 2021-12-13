Everything you need to know ahead of Valdosta State's national championship game

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Blazers are back in the Division II football national championship game for the sixth time in program history! ABC 27 has compiled all the things you need to know as the Blazers take on the lone star state.

Schedule of Events:



Friday Night Pep Rally: Dec. 17, 6 p.m. CT

Tupps Brewery: 721 Anderson St., McKinney, TX 75069

Pre-Game Tailgate: Dec. 18, 5 p.m. CT

Outside stadium on visitor's side. Register by clicking here.

National Championship Game Kickoff vs. Ferris State: Dec. 18, 8 p.m. CT

McKinney Independent School District Stadium: 4201 S. Hardin Blvd., McKinney, TX 75070



Ticket Information:



VSU is the visiting team, so you will want to buy tickets on the visitors' side.

Access Code: VISITORNCAA (all caps) To purchase tickets using the code, click here. At the top of the ticket selection area of the page will be a text box that will say: "Enter your access code in order to purchase restricted tickets for this event.". Enter the provided code into the text box and click the "Find Tickets" button. If the code is valid, a list of available ticket choices, both reserved seating, and general admission tickets, will be revealed. From there, you will be able to select the type of ticket you would like to purchase. If you would like to purchase reserved seats, you can click on the "Buy Reserved Seats" button to select available seats from a seating chart.



Traveling to Texas?

There are two ways to cheer on the Blazers in person.

Option 1: Fly or drive on your own. You can book your own flight from your choice of location or drive your own path to Texas.

` Bus 1: Departs Valdosta, Ga. at 1 a.m. on Dec. 18 / Departs McKinney, Texas at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19. / Arrives back in Valdosta, Ga. at 4:30 p.m. on Dec. 19. Bus 2: Departs Atlanta, Ga. at 5:30 a.m. on Dec. 18 / Departs McKinney, Texas at 12:30 a.m. on Dec. 19 / Arrives back in Atlanta, Ga. at 1:00 p.m. on Dec. 19

Ride with VSU buses. Valdosta State has two charter buses heading to and from McKinney, Texas for the National Championship game. Cost:

Students cost is $55 + $20 for game ticket = $75 total Faculty/Staff cost is $125 + $20 for game ticket = $145 Alumni/and VSU Friends cost is $125 + $20 for game ticket = $145 Admission to the Pre-Game Tailgate at the stadium is included with these prices To claim your spot on the charter bus, click here.

Bus information:

There is a restroom on each bus. There will not be food on the bus, but there will be stops along the way to get food and stretch your legs.

Parking information:

Cost of parking at McKinney ISD Stadium is $10 per vehicle.



More information on a watch party is coming soon, according to VSU.