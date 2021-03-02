Consistency is the key for Valdosta State men's basketball heading into Gulf South tournament

VALDOSTA, Ga (WTXL) — Valdosta State fans are in for a real treat Tuesday night as both the men and women basketball teams hit the court as number one seeds in the first round of the Gulf South Conference tournament. The women tipping off at 5 p.m. and the men following at 8 p.m.

Mike Helfer and his squad, fresh off their division title carry with them a five-game winning streak ahead of tonight’s matchup against Delta State. The Blazers have yet to face the Statesmen this season. So Helfer says his guys will need to stick to their strengths come tip-off. Rather than let the excitement take control of the game he wants his team to keep a level head and play a complete 40 minutes on the hardwood.

“I just don’t think you can get too high or too low at any point in the game, you got to be consistent throughout. They’re going to make shots, they’re a good basketball team. They have a great coach, they’re going to make plays on the offensive and defensive end," Helfer told ABC 27. "And you can’t be bouncing up and down, too high and too low, just kind of stay in the middle and be consistent and treat it as a process. You have to defend every possession, we’re going to play fast in the open court, we’ve got to be good offensively, take good shots and offensive rebounds. Just stick to the process and let’s go.”

