Confidence, poise leading Valdosta State Lady Blazers to Elite Eight

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — We’re a little over 48 hours away from tip-off in the NCAA Division Two Elite Eight pitting the Valdosta State Lady Blazers against Western Washington. The four/five seed matchup in the bracket and what will be the final game of the evening on Monday.

VSU comes in riding major momentum stemming from their performance last week in Jackson Tennessee. And as the South Region champions prepare for the next obstacle in their path to a national championship, their confidence level is right where they want it to be. By no means is any of their next possible three games a “sure-fire” win. But the mentality around the program is contagious and they know that they control their own destiny in Birmingham.

“Ever since I was in high school coaches have always said the postseason is different. Everyone plays different. Everyone somehow equals out. So I think we thought there was an equal playing field but then we said no," says VSU forward Nicole Heyn. "We’re going to be better and we’re still going to be us.”

“When i tell you every single person in this gym whether they’re a transfer, freshman, they’ve been here the whole time it’s just the mentality of Valdosta State in general. Especially athletics," adds guard Delaney Bernard. "You come here to win. I think what a lot of people saw in Regionals was us starting to click on all five cylinders. But I think we’re still yet to have played our best basketball.”

Valdosta State and Western Washington tip-off Monday night at 9:30 est. in Birmingham.