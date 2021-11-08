City of Valdosta names November 6th "Herb Reinhard Day"

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team is 9-0 with a game to go after Saturday's win over North Greenville, but Saturday was much bigger than football. November 6th will forever be known as Herb Reinhard day in Valdosta, Georgia.

The city recognized Valdosta State's longtime athletic director at halftime. Reinhard has served as AD since 1992, where he has expanded Blazer athletics to include volleyball and women's soccer. He has also been a part of seven national championships and over forty conference titles, and now his impact is forever solidified with his own day in Winnersville.

"This University has been my life for thirty years," he said. "Outside of family, and my family has grown up at this University. Today I was shocked, I am beyond surprised. I was shocked. I absolutely had no idea until they were pushing me onto the field what we were doing. Just very humbling."

Reinhard can watch another Gulf South title won next week when Valdosta State football travels to West Florida. A win and the title belongs to the Blazers.

