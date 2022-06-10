Camp week rolls on for Valdosta State women's hoops with a team camp

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — For the first time in over three decades, the Valdosta State women's basketball team reached the Elite Eight of the NCAA Division II Tournament.

Now, they're spreading the knowledge that got them there to young basketball players.

It's camp week in TitleTown,and Friday was day one of team camp for the Lady Blazers, a chance for some of the best high school basketball talent from all over the southeast to compete against one another.

Compete is exactly what Valdosta State head coach Deandra Schirmer hopes every team takes to heart about this experience. Good competition was featured on every court, and if any of them hope to play in the red and black, that's exactly what coach wants to see.

"The thing we want to create here is a competitive atmosphere," she said Friday. "We want to create something where teams can come in and see our campus, they can be in our gym but they also can compete and play against good talent. And that's something that is very important to us. We have a lot of players we're watching and we want to see them play against top-talent. We want to see some of the recruits challenged a little bit."

The two day team camp wraps up Saturday, and camp week closes with an Elite Camp set for Sunday.