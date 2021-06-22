Brunswick's Sean Pender back in Winnersville alongside former Valdosta State teammate Gary Goff

VALDOSTA, GA. (WTXL) — For Valdosta State head football coach Gary Goff, his relationship with Brunswick High School head football coach Sean Pender started long before the two began their coaching careers.

“We were teammates, we lived together. We were on the first ever Gulf South Conference championship team here at Valdosta State," Goff told ABC 27.

“Being able to have someone like coach Goff who I had a great relationship with. Being able to come here to be with his program and his facility is a special thing for us to do here," Pender added.

Pender, heading into his fifth season at the helm of the Pirates program will take a trip down memory lane this week. Although he’ll be the first to say the upgrades that have been made around campus since he was a Blazer are a night and day difference.

“I wish this facility was here, this is a little bit newer. I graduated a while back. We were up there in the middle of campus when I was here," Pender says.

Over the course of the three day camp Pender will be focusing on making sure his team not only gets better on the field, but also takes advantage of the publicity this camp will receive.

“We’re focused on our program and what we’re trying to do when we come to these camps and getting better. But it is a perk, it is a plus when you have college coaches that are around looking,” he adds.

But when the day is over, he’ll be staying with a close friend in town. And you best believe there will be a lot of football talk going in that household.

“He’s actually staying with me this week which is good and bad because we’ll stay up until two o’clock in the morning talking football and what about this and what about that," said Goff.