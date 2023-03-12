Blazers sweep West Georgia on Saturday; Sunday's series finale moved to 11 a.m.

VALDOSTA, Ga.- The No. 11 Valdosta State softball team completed a doubleheader sweep over in-state rival, West Georgia on Saturday afternoon as part of the Red Clay Rivalry Series. The Blazers defeated the Wolves, 1-0 in the first game before closing out the day with a 10-2 victory in the second game. With the pair of wins, VSU gained a full point in the 2022-23 Red Clay Rivalry for winning the weekend series, cutting the UWG lead to just 4.5-3.5.

Due to the threat of inclement weather later in the afternoon on Sunday, Mar. 12, the series finale between the Blazers and Wolves has been adjusted from 1 p.m. to 11 a.m.

Game #1: #11 Valdosta State 1, West Georgia 0

VSU struck first in the bottom of the second as junior Taylor Macera walked and advanced on a wild pitch, making it to third base. Freshman Jasmin Steward then blasted a double to the fence to send Macera home and give the Blazers a 1-0 lead. From there, both defenses battened down the hatches to hold the score at 1-0 for the remainder of the game as VSU gained its 17th overall victory of the season and its eighth Gulf South Conference win.

Senior Samantha Richards was in the circle for the Blazers, recording her fourth shutout, 13th complete game and 14th win of the season. Over the course of six innings, she fanned 10 batters, tallied no walks and allowed four hits to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.

Game #2: #11 Valdosta State 10, West Georgia 2 (6 Innings)

The Blazers got off to a hot start in the second game of the afternoon, striking first almost immediately. In the bottom of the first, a Blazer walk set up a booming two-run shot to center by senior Taylor Lewis, giving the Blazers the early 2-0 lead. The trend continued in the bottom of the second as a double by Macera and a Blazer walk led to Stewart crushing her fourth homer of the week to score three-more, adding to the Blazer lead 5-0.

In the top of the fourth, West Georgia tacked on a run behind a pair of singles, cutting the Blazer lead to four, 5-1. The Wolves then added another run in the top of the fifth behind a one-out walk and a couple of base hits as VSU still led, 5-2.

In the bottom of the fifth, The Blazers answered back with a pair of runs of their own. To kick off the inning, sophomore Abby Sulte walked which set up Macera's second double of the game to score Sulte. However, in the same play, a pair of UWG miscues allowed Macera to make a dash for home, giving Valdosta State a 7-2 cushion.

The Blazers chipped in a few more in the bottom of the sixth as a single from Stewart and a pair of Blazer walks allowed for a bases-loaded walk, making the game 8-2. Immediately following the bases-loaded walk, a West Georgia wild pitch allowed two Blazers to make it home safely, giving Valdosta State the 10-2 victory in six innings behind the eight-run rule.

In the second game, the Blazers had two pitchers in the circle as sophomore Madison Lumpp was credited with her second win of the season. Lumpp and junior pitcher Taylor Barrett combined for four strikeouts, one walk and two runs on six hits. At the dish for the Blazers, Stewart cracked two hits in three plate appearances, recording a three-run home run, two runs and three RBI to earn Guardian Bank Player of the Game honors.

Due to the chance of heavy rain, the Blazers are now set to return to Steel's Diamond Sunday, Mar. 12 at 11 a.m. to take on the Wolves in the series finale. For live stats, video streaming and all things Valdosta State softball, visit vstateblazers.com.