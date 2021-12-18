Blazers look to add to their legacy on eve of title game

MCKINNEY, TX (WTXL) — The Valdosta State Blazer Nation has a lot to be proud of, as this is a program with a rich tradition.

Valdosta State is making their sixth appearance in the Division II national title game, and on Saturday night, the Blazers look to win their fifth in program history.

"It's a special moment to get to this point in the year, and all the hard work that's gone into it," said head coach Gary Goff.

It's a tradition in Titletown that started in 2004, when the Blazers won their first national title, and it's a credit to those that came before them.

Coaches like Kirby Smart, Will Muschamp, and Mike Leach, all got their start in Titletown, and they haven't forgotten.

"Typical Leach fashion, he said I'm your biggest fan, you're a stud, and I texted him back and I said coach I appreciate you," reflected Goff. "Then he said, what are you doing on offense?! I just laughed."

Now, it's Goff's, who is a Blazer Alum, turn to add to the legacy, a legacy he almost wasn't a part of.

"I got into high school coaching with the help of Hal Mumme and doors continues to open for us," he said of his coaching career and it's unconventional start. "It's been an unbelievable ride, and yes, because I was a part of the first championship here, and the coaches I played for and later worked with. They've all a piece in this amazing journey of mine as a coach."

With Mumme to thank, national championship number five awaits.

"It's a business trip, and they've done a great job of that all season long."

Saturday night's national title game kicks off at 9:00/ET.

