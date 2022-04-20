Blazers hold off Lions in high scoring baseball game

SAINT LEO, Fla. — The Valdosta State baseball team defeated the Lions of Saint Leo 10-6, Tuesday evening in its midweek nonconference matchup at Saint Leo University.

The Blazers improved to 26-11 on the season, while the Lions fell to 27-14.

The Blazers got on board first in the first inning with a solo home run by junior Bryson Gandy. The Lions evened the game in the bottom of the first and added three in the second for a 4-1 lead

Valdosta State had a huge fifth inning putting five runs on the board to bring the game to 6-4. Sophomore Preston Joy doubled and was followed by Gandy who reached on a free pass before they were drove home on a double by junior Ryan Romano, who also crossed home plate.

Saint Leo also added two runs in the fifth to tie the game at 6-6, but the Blazers took the lead again in the top of the sixth as Gandy and redshirt senior Luke Ard both crossed home plate for an 8-6 lead

The Blazers grew their lead to four in the ninth inning, adding two more runs for the final margin.

The Blazers outhit the Lions 13-11 with one error as the Lions had two errors. Valdosta State also tallied nine RBI, five doubles, one triple, one home run, seven free passes, and two stolen bases.

Leading the Blazer offense was Ard going a season-best 5 for 6 with two runs scored and one stolen base. Following behind was Gandy going 3 for 4 with four runs scored, one RBI, one double, one home run, two free passes, and one stolen base. Also recording hits for the Blazers was Romano (2), sophomore Jacob Harper (1), Joye (1), and junior David Crawford (1).

Starting on the mound for the Blazers was graduate student Adrian Garrastazu who threw two innings. Garrastazu recorded one strikeout and gave up eight hits and four earned runs before he was relieved by junior Zach Henderson.

Henderson threw five innings and recorded the win for the Blazers (2-3). He tallied two strikeouts and gave up two hits, two earned runs, and one batter walked.

Henderson was relieved by junior Brandon Raiden who threw two innings, recorded one strikeout, and gave up one hit and one batter walked to finish out the game.