Blazers fall to Wolves, lose fourth consecutive GSC football game

CARROLLTON, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State University football team lost to the University of West Georgia in the Battle for the Peach Basket 54-17 Saturday inside University Stadium.

With the loss, the Blazers have suffered their fourth consecutive defeat, which were all conference games.

Valdosta State (3-5, 1-4 Gulf South Conference) trailed the majority of the Gulf South Conference game.

West Georgia 5-2, 3-2 GSC), who entered the rivalry game ranked 25th in the latest American Football Coaches Association NCAA Division II football poll, led 27-17 at halftime and outscored the visiting Blazers 27-0 during the final two quarters of the game.

It was another difficult game for the VSU defense as West Georgia rushed for 259 yards and four touchdowns.

Jaxton Carson led the Wolves with 27 rushing attempts for 175 yards and three touchdown runs, while Ashau Roberson added a touchdown run.

The Wolves added 337 passing yards and four passing touchdowns from quarterback Harrison Frost.

Two of the touchdown receptions were by Terrill Cole, while Steve Peterson and Tre Williams each had a touchdown grab.

Ivory Durham led VSU with 227 passing yards with a touchdown pass to Ted Hurst along with an interception and a touchdown run.

Jamar Thompkins led the Blazers with 74 rushing yards, while Hurst had two catches for 101 yards.

Terrell Dudley led the VSU defense with 12 total tackles.

Up next, Valdosta State continues league play with an away game against North Greenville in Tigerville, South Carolina, Saturday, Oct. 29 with a 3 p.m. kickoff.