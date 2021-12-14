Blazer Hoops Fall Monday Night at Lee

CLEVELAND, Tenn. (VALDOSTA STATE ATHLETICS) — The Valdosta State men's basketball team fell 87-64 Monday night against Lee. The Blazers fell to 5-5, 1-2 in Gulf South Conference play while the Flames improved to 6-4 and 2-2 in the GSC.

Trailing the entire game, the Blazers were led by freshman guard Ricky Brown, who put up 15 points in addition to one assist and one steal. Junior forward Mohamed Fofana led the Blazers in rebounds with seven while junior forward Maurice Gordon picked up four rebounds and went five of six from the free throw line.

For the Flames, Jalen Page led the offense with 19 points, and five rebounds while Lee shot 32 of 61 from the field. PJay Smith led the team in rebounds with eight and recorded 12 points and two steals.

For the game, the Blazers shot 18 of 48 from the field and 10 of 19 from outside the arc. The Blazers are back in action on Saturday at 4 p.m to take on the Montevallo Falcons inside the Complex.

For live stats, live streaming, and information on Blazer hoops, visit vstateblazers.com.