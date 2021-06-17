Blazer football team adapts with changes in recruiting over last year

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Valdosta State football team hosts a team camp next week, but that doesn't mean head coach Gary Goff is sitting back. He attended Florida State's Sunshine Showcase two weeks ago, and he's busy with his Blazers in the meantime.

Goff said in the last year, the way he approaches future Blazers has changed. Recruiting is obviously a huge part of a team's success, and coach said the tricks they learned in the past year will certainly help them out moving forward.

"Everybody hates the word Zoom, but really Zoom's been a really good tool for us right now," he said. "We're doing a lot of official, unofficial type visits through Zoom where we might have recruits from out of state that may not be traveling here. They get to go on a Zoom call and see campus and meet the coaches. We get to walk around the facility and everything. I think it's opened up a new opportunity for a lot of of these student-athletes to get around and see a lot of these universities."

For more information on Blazer football camps, click here.