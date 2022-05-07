Blazer Baseball Falls to Alabama Huntsville in Second Game of GSC Championship

OXFORD, Ala. (vstateblazers.com) — The No. 2-seed Valdosta State baseball team fell 7-3 to No. 6-seed Alabama Huntsville in game two of the Gulf South Conference Championship Saturday afternoon. Valdosta State dropped to 30-13 overall, while the Chargers improved to 27-23.

The Blazers now will face the winner of game seven (AUM vs. Shorter), in an elimination game on Sunday, May 8, at 11 a.m. ET. Fans can access links to live stats and audio/video streaming by clicking on the link to the left for the GSC Baseball Championship Central webpage. The game also will be broadcasted on 94.3 WJEM Fox Sports Valdosta and foxsportsvaldosta.com with Matt Malone having the call.

The GSC Baseball Championship will be streamed live through FloSports. Fans can purchase a monthly or yearly membership to FloSports by clicking on the link to the left and following the instructions on the How to Sign Up for FloSports page. Fans can purchase a month-to-month plan for $19.99 or a discounted annual subscription rate of $150 ($12.50/month). FloSports partnered with the GSC as the official streaming partner for GSC Football and conference championships. Follow the links to the left for the GSC Baseball Championship Central Page and the Choccolocco Park website.

The Chargers got on the board first in the second inning, using four RBI singles with two out for a 4-0 lead. VSU had a great chance in the top of the third as it loaded the bases with two away, but was unable to scratch a run across. UAH then added two more runs in the bottom of the third – also with two out on a two RBI single from Griffin Rivers.

VSU scored its first run of the game in the top of the sixth on a sacrifice fly from sophomore Jacob Harper for a 6-1 deficit. UAH added a run in the bottom of the frame for a 7-1 lead, but the Blazers then added one in the eighth on an infield RBI single from last night's walk-off hero senior Jisjar Clotida. The Blazers then added another run in the top of the ninth courtesy of a sophomore Ryan Romano RBI single to center with two out.

For the game, the Blazers had three runs on 12 hits with one error, while UAH had seven runs on 12 hits and one error. VSU senior Luke Ard went 4 of 5 with two runs scored and a double, while three other Blazers had multi-hit games. VSU hit four doubles in the contest. Junior Kevin Tomas (2-2) took the loss in 5.2 innings of work, allowing 12 hits, seven earned runs, walked two and fanned three.