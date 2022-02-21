Blazer Baseball Defeats Alabama Huntsville to Finish the Weekend Series

VALDOSTA, GA. (vstateblazers.com) — The Valdosta State baseball team defeated Alabama Huntsville 8-4, in the last game of its first home series of the 2022 season for the series win. The Blazers improved to 6-4 on the season and 2-1 in the Gulf South Conference play while the Chargers dropped to 4-7 overall and 1-2 in the GSC.

The Blazers got on the board first in the first inning as junior Ryan Romano double down the left field line and scored from a single by junior EJ Doskow.

Valdosta State has a huge third inning where it scored five runs as Romano, junior Bryson Gandy, Doskow, redshirt senior Luke Ard, and sophomore Preston Joye all crossed home plate. In that inning the Blazers had four hits on two errors and left one on base.

The Blazers went scoreless for the next two innings while the Chargers added one on the board in each inning and brought the score to 6-2. Valdosta State answered back in the sixth adding two more runs as junior David Crawford and Doskow both got on from a free pass and crossed home plate for the Blazers.

The Chargers only added two more in the seventh but that was not enough as the Blazers took the game 8-4.

Leading the Blazer offense was Romano and Doskow. Romano went 3-4 at the dish with two doubles and scored two runs. Doskow went 3-3 with one double, three RBI, two runs scored and walked twice. Blazers who also recorded hits for the game were graduate Student Mike Christopoulos (2), Ard (2), Gandy (1), and senior Jisjar Clotida (1).

Junior Kevin Thomas started on the mound for the Blazers and threw four innings. Tomas recorded three strikeouts and gave up five hits and two runs. Junior Brandon Raiden relieved Tomas and pitched 3.1 innings and recorded the win for the Blazers (1-1). Raiden gave up one hit and two runs. Sophomore Scott Curran also treaded the rubber and finished the game for the Blazers.

The Blazers are back in action this Tuesday, Feb. 22 at Billy Grant Field at Tommy Thomas Park facing Georgia Southwestern at 5 p.m.

For all information on Blazer baseball visit vstateblazers.com or follow Valdosta State Athletics on social media.

