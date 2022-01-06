A NEW ERA AT VSU: Tremaine Jackson introduced as head football coach

VALDOSTA, Ga. (WTXL) — The Tremaine Jackson era at Valdosta State has officially begun, as the new head coach of the Blazer football team was introduced Thursday.

Jackson comes to Valdosta State from Colorado Mesa, and he called getting the chance to coach the Blazers a dream come true. He said he actually watched Valdosta State's national semifinal game and thought at the time how great it would be to coach the Blazers one day. After applying and interviewing, he said when Valdosta State Director of Athletics Herb Reinhard informed him that he would be the next head coach of the Blazer football program, he cried at the realization of that goal.

"I keep pinching myself because I don't know if it's real and I keep going to different things that are real. This is special. This is right up there with the birth of my daughter and getting an opportunity at a place like this with the tradition we have here, it's just not normal. For me to be bestowed that honor, it just makes me emotional, and I'm an emotional guy anyways. I may be a big guy, but I'm an emotional guy!"

Jackson is the 11th, and the first Black, head coach in the history of Blazer football, and his passion is what captivated Reinhard, who said his initial phone interview with Jackson was one of the best phone interviews he'd ever done.

Jackson talked about his mission in coaching it's to change lives, and his high regard for academics and community outreach are other attributes that sealed the deal and made him the right fit for Valdosta State.

"Even within the phone call, and it wasn't a zoom call, it wasn't a team call, this was a phone call and it was really obvious, just in the phone call, that I was talking to somebody who was bigger than just a phone call," reflected Reinhard.

"It's a dream come true and we look to get to work and enhance the brand even more and build upon that," added Jackson.

Jackson said he would like to have his coaching staff in as soon as possible.