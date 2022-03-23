VSU baseball knocks off Georgia Southwestern

The Valdosta State baseball team defeated Georgia Southwestern 9-6 in its midweek, nonconference matchup Tuesday evening in Americus, Ga.

The Blazers improved to 17-5 overall and GSW fell to 10-15 overall.

The Blazers started off strong with five on the board in the seconding inning with four hits as junior Jose Crisostomo Bock, senior Jisjar Clotida, sophomore Preston Joye, graduate student Mike Christopoulos, and junior Bryson Gandy all crossed home plate.

The Canes also added two in the second, but the Blazer defense held them still until the seventh when they added four more. VSU added one in the third, two in the fourth, and one in the sixth to hold off the canes and take the game 9-6.

The Canes outhit the Blazers 9-8, but four errors proved costly for GSW, while VSU committed three miscues. The Blazers also tallied seven RBI, one double, one triple, two sacrifice-flies, and two free passes.

Gandy led the Blazer offense going 3-5 with the only double and triple for VSU and added two RBI and two runs scored. Christopoulos followed behind going 2-4 with one run scored. Also recording hits for the Blazers was Anthony Gutierrez (1), Crisostomo Bock (1), and Clotida (1).

Starting on the mound for the Blazers was sophomore Raymond Fields as he threw one inning and gave up two runs and two hits.

Junior Zach Henderson relieved Fields in the second inning and recorded his first win of the season for the Blazers (1-2). In five innings of work Henderson recorded four strikeouts and gave up two hits and walk. Sophomore Nick Ferrara, sophomore Scott Curran, and junior Brandon Raiden also threw for the Blazers.